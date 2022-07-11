Raytheon Seeks Escape From Engineers' No-Poaching Suit

By Christine DeRosa (July 11, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Raytheon Technologies asked a Connecticut federal judge to dismiss a proposed antitrust class action accusing the defense contractor of taking part in an illegal conspiracy to restrict the hiring and recruiting of engineers and skilled laborers working on aerospace projects. Pratt & Whitney, a division of Raytheon, and engineering labor suppliers Belcan Engineering Group LLC, Cyient, Parametric Solutions and QuEST Global Services filed to dismiss the suit on Friday, stating the plaintiffs' claims do not warrant per se treatment under antitrust laws, under which the harm to competition is "obvious and well known by the courts." Instead, these hiring restrictions would...

