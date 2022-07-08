Apple Slams Ericsson's 'Secret' Colombia FRAND Injunction

By Lauren Berg (July 8, 2022, 11:52 PM EDT) -- Apple told a Texas federal judge Friday that Ericsson is trying to disrupt an upcoming trial over whether the Swedish telecom company is fairly licensing standard-essential 5G technology to Apple by getting a "secret" injunction against Apple in Colombia on Thursday. Ever since U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap set an accelerated December trial to determine whether Ericsson's patent licensing terms are fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory, or FRAND, the Swedish company has been trying to subvert the Eastern District of Texas case by filing secret injunction claims against Apple in courts all over the world, according to Apple's emergency motion. Ericsson wants...

