NY AG Says Teva's Parent Belongs Back In Opioid Case

By Emily Field (July 11, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The New York attorney general told a Long Island judge there's new evidence that the Israel-based parent company of Teva USA falsely portrayed its interactions with its American subsidiary and its role in the opioid industry to shield itself from accountability and avoid paying Teva USA's damages. Attorney General Letitia James told the judge who oversaw the trial — which ended in December with a verdict holding Teva liable for the opioid crisis in the Empire State — that even though its Israeli parent company swore it did no business in the U.S., it still maintained property and employees there and...

