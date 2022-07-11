Texas Jury Clears Investment Firm In $1.2B Pension Suit

By Katie Buehler (July 11, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court jury on Monday cleared The Townsend Group of most claims related to its role in failed undeveloped land investments made by the Dallas Police & Fire Pension System, finding that while Townsend was negligent, the majority of the blame for the poor investments falls on the system. In an 11-1 vote, a Dallas County District Court jury found that Townsend Holdings LLC, doing business as The Townsend Group, was 10% responsible for the more than $1.2 billion in out-of-pocket costs and lost profits the pension system claimed it suffered because of 12 bad investments between 2005 and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS