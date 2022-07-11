BMI Hits Back Against Radio Group's New Rate Request

By Matthew Perlman (July 11, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Music licensing group BMI is pushing back against a bid by radio stations to have the same judge set licensing rates for both BMI and the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, arguing long-standing orders forbid a joint proceeding. Broadcast Music Inc. filed an application in New York federal court on Friday asking for a declaration that the Radio Music License Committee, or RMLC, is not permitted to bring a single rate-setting proceeding against the two performance rights groups. BMI and the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, or ASCAP, have operated since the 1940s under consent decrees stemming...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS