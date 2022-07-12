Red States Urge Supreme Court To Take Up Climate Suit

By Lauren Castle (July 12, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- In a series of amicus briefs, a group of Republican-led states and trade groups, including the American Petroleum Institute and the National Association of Manufacturers, told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Tenth Circuit wrongly sent back to state court claims by Colorado local governments that ExxonMobil Corp. and Suncor Energy USA Inc. can be held responsible for the damage caused by greenhouse gas emissions. Industry groups said in briefs filed on Monday and Friday that the Tenth Circuit's ruling could cause roadblocks to future oil sales and harm national policy if local governments are able to sue companies and decide...

