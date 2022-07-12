Tech Co. Can't Slip Trucker's Biometric Privacy Suit

By Greg Lamm (July 12, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has denied Samsara Inc.'s attempt to dismiss a putative class action filed by an Illinois truck driver who accused the tech company of using dash cameras to collect facial recognition data of people without their consent in violation of Illinois' biometric privacy law. U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis on Monday rejected Samsara's argument that trucker David Karling's attempts to apply the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act to his case would disrupt a uniform scheme by the federal government to regulate truck safety technology and go against Congress' intent to encourage the use of biometric technology to...

