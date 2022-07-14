$9M Aerojet FCA Settlement Could Embolden Whistleblowers

By Ben Kochman (July 14, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne's $9 million deal to end a False Claims Act suit alleging that it misled the government about its cybersecurity could spawn similar cases if the Justice Department is committed to backing up whistleblowers, industry attorneys say. The settlement announced last week includes a $2.61 million payout for Brian Markus, a former Aerojet cybersecurity executive who accused the company of misrepresenting its digital defenses to win contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense and NASA. The Justice Department did not throw its weight behind Markus' suit by formally intervening when the case was initially filed. But in October, DOJ attorneys filed a 13-page "statement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS