Real Estate Rumors: Schaeffer, Chetrit, LRP Media

By Andrew McIntyre (July 12, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Dave Schaeffer, CEO of Cogent Communications, has purchased two D.C.-area office buildings for roughly $113 million, BisNow reported Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for 1801 L St. N.W. in D.C. as well as 7799 Leesburg Pike in Tysons, Virginia, and the sellers, respectively, are a limited partnership referred to as Eleven Eighteen and investment firm Lerner Enterprises, according to the report. The Stewart Hotel in Manhattan is being converted to an apartment building and the 158 employees at the hotel will be laid off during the conversion, Crain's New York Business reported Tuesday, citing sources...

