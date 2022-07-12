Foreign Investors Settle EB-5 Fraud Case On Eve of Trial

By Rae Ann Varona (July 12, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A last-minute agreement let a Florida commercial project developer avoid a class action trial set to begin Tuesday over allegations that he fraudulently solicited funds from immigrant investors through a $100 million visa scheme. The project's developer, Nicholas Mastroianni and the two lead plaintiffs, Chinese citizens Ting Peng and Lin Fu, told a Florida federal court on Monday that they had reached a resolution to settle all class claims and counterclaims, and that they would file the details of their settlement with the court for approval within 45 days. "The parties are drafting a comprehensive settlement agreement that memorializes all pertinent terms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS