Steak Chain Wants Ariz. Justices To Take Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (July 12, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The owner of steakhouses and restaurants in Arizona, Illinois and Texas told the Ninth Circuit that it wants Arizona's top court to answer whether the loss of use of its property during the COVID-19 pandemic amounted to "direct physical loss or damage" that would trigger coverage. In the opening brief of its appeal, Team 44 Restaurants LLC said Monday that the meaning of "direct physical loss" is a matter of state law. Chase Roller, right, and John Kling of the NFL's Washington football team, recently renamed the Commanders, enjoying a dinner at Steak 48 in Houston in 2017. The owner of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS