Google Calls Match's Play Store Suit 'Cynical' Contract Dodge

By Bryan Koenig (July 12, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Google filed anticipated counterclaims hitting back at Match Group LLC's part of sprawling antitrust litigation over the search giant's in-app billing and commissions of up to 30%, arguing the company behind Tinder and other dating apps is just trying to escape its contractual obligations. In its answer and counterclaims to Match's lawsuit accusing Google of monopolizing the Google Play Store, Google argued on Monday that the dating service company's concerns are simply an obfuscation of its contractual requirement to fork over a percentage of all in-app payments. Central to Google's contract breach counterclaims is the allegation that Match has shirked its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS