Fla. Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Fake Accessibility Suit Spree

By Rachel Scharf (July 12, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida attorney admitted Tuesday to filing a slew of bogus Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuits on behalf of unwitting plaintiffs, a scheme that New York federal prosecutors say earned him $930,000 in fraudulent legal fees. Stuart Finkelstein, 67, had initially pled not guilty after his 2019 arrest and was scheduled to go to trial in New York this October. But in a remote change of plea hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge James L. Cott, the Davie, Florida, resident copped to one count of mail fraud. "I filed fraudulent lawsuits under the ADA in the U.S. District Court for the Southern...

