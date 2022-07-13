Zillow Seeks Exit From Investor Consolidated Class Action

By Greg Lamm (July 13, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Zillow Group Inc. has asked a Washington federal judge to toss an investor consolidated class action accusing the digital real estate company of concealing risks related to its home-buying business, saying that "from day one" Zillow disclosed the "inherent pricing risks" that came with the program. In a motion to dismiss filed Monday, Seattle-based Zillow blamed the coronavirus pandemic for creating "unforeseen and unprecedented volatility in home values" that ultimately led to Zillow's decision in 2021 to close its home-buying business Zillow Offers. But Zillow said it consistently disclosed to investors that Zillow Offers came with risks and challenges, refuting allegations...

