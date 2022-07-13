Walgreens Allowed Iffy Opioid Orders, SF Says At Trial Wrap

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 12, 2022, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Walgreens didn't maintain effective controls to prevent prescription opioids from being diverted to individuals for illicit uses, lawyers for San Francisco told a federal judge Tuesday during closing trial arguments that followed an announcement that defendants Allergan and Teva struck settlements worth nearly $58 million to exit the litigation. Walgreens is "by far and away" the largest pharmacy retailer in San Francisco, with close to a 60% market share, Richard Heimann of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, a lawyer for the city, told the court. So if a portion of the opioids Walgreens handled ultimately ended up in the wrong...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS