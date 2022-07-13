Robbins, Kendall Want To Co-Lead Tesla Toxic Workplace Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (July 13, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Robbins LLP and Kendall Law Group PLLC want to co-lead a consolidated derivative case against Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk and the company's board that alleges a "toxic" workplace culture, according to an unopposed motion in a Texas federal court where two similar cases were filed. Plaintiffs Solomon Chau and Alvin Janklow said in their Tuesday motion that the parties agree their two cases should be consolidated, because they stem from the same factual circumstances, challenge similar purported misconduct and involve common questions of law and fact. And the court should appoint the two firms as co-lead counsel to prosecute the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS