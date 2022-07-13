Walgreens Says SF Opioid Case Has 'Fatal Flaw' As Trial Ends

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 13, 2022, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Left as the lone defendant in a bellwether bench trial brought by San Francisco over the city's opioid crisis, Walgreens argued during its closing arguments Wednesday that the city didn't show any evidence its pharmacists dispensed medically inappropriate drugs — a "fatal flaw" in the case against it. A lawyer for the pharmacy giant, Brian Swanson of Bartlit Beck LLP, said that while San Francisco's legal team tried to portray his client as "some sort of pill mill, blindly dispensing medicines to anyone who walked through our door, failing to exercise our corresponding responsibility," nothing could be further from the truth....

