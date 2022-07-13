YouTube Cuts $4.3M Deal To End Moderator Trauma Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (July 13, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Alphabet subsidiary YouTube Inc. has agreed to pay $4.3 million to end a proposed class action alleging the technology giant failed to protect content moderators who routinely view violent and disturbing videos while on the job from psychological trauma, according to a motion filed in California federal court Tuesday. In the motion, counsel for the proposed class of content moderators asked U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to preliminarily sign off on the proposed settlement under which an estimated 1,300 class members would receive $2,079 each. Class counsel plans to seek $1.4 million, or 32.7% of the total settlement fund, for...

