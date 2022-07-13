'Lottery Lawyer' Blames Cooperators As Fraud Trial Opens

By Rachel Scharf (July 13, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Counsel for "Lottery Lawyer" Jason Kurland told a Brooklyn federal jury Wednesday that prosecutors made a "terrible mistake" charging the ex-Rivkin Radler LLP partner with defrauding clients out of $80 million, saying Kurland was a victim of former business partners who are now the government's star witnesses. The claims came on the first day of Kurland's criminal trial before U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, expected to last three weeks. Kurland is accused of stealing millions from lottery winners, who hired him to handle their sudden influx of cash, and steering those clients to invest in his own businesses so he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS