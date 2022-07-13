11th Circ. Told Arbitrator Conduct Dooms $240M Awards

By Morgan Conley (July 13, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The contractor for a $3 billion project to expand the Panama Canal told the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday it must vacate $240 million in arbitral awards favoring the canal's operator because members of the tribunal's failure to disclose potential conflicts calls their impartiality into question. The contractor — a consortium that includes a company called Grupo Unidos por el Canal SA — defended its stance that the $240 million in arbitral awards won by state-owned Panama Canal Authority can't stand. The arbitrators' lack of candor regarding several lucrative cross-appointments and ongoing relationships between them created an impression of bias, which is enough...

