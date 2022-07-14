Appraiser Says Fla. Homes Lost Value After Cancer Cluster

By Carolina Bolado (July 14, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A real estate appraiser told jurors Thursday that he calculated homeowners in a Palm Beach County neighborhood lost a significant amount of property value after news got out about a cancer cluster in the area, which the homeowners claim was caused by a water supply contaminated by Pratt & Whitney. In a federal court in West Palm Beach, Dr. John Aaron Kilpatrick testified that the stigma of the cancer cluster caused prices to drop in The Acreage, a rural neighborhood in western Palm Beach County, when compared to a similar community called Jupiter Farms. A Pratt & Whitney executive stands in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS