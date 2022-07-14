Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Harman Investors' $28M Deal In Buyout Suit Gets Initial OK

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 14, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has given an initial nod to a $28 million settlement by electronics company Harman International Industries Inc. to resolve investor claims that it misled shareholders as it sought to be acquired by Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny granted lead plaintiff Patricia B. Baum's request for preliminary approval of the settlement deal, saying that the agreement seemed "fair, reasonable, and adequate to class members."

Baum notified the court that the parties had reached a settlement agreement in April, and later asked Judge Chatigny to give the deal the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!