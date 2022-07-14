Harman Investors' $28M Deal In Buyout Suit Gets Initial OK

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 14, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has given an initial nod to a $28 million settlement by electronics company Harman International Industries Inc. to resolve investor claims that it misled shareholders as it sought to be acquired by Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny granted lead plaintiff Patricia B. Baum's request for preliminary approval of the settlement deal, saying that the agreement seemed "fair, reasonable, and adequate to class members." Baum notified the court that the parties had reached a settlement agreement in April, and later asked Judge Chatigny to give the deal the...

