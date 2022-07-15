Sex Assault Suit Against Ex-U. Of Texas Coach Resolved

By Khadrice Rollins (July 15, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A class action filed by three former student-athletes against a former University of Texas track coach has been dropped by both parties in a California federal court. The dismissal filing from Thursday did not explicitly state the reason for the move, but it did say it reflects that the matter has been resolved by both parties. The case was initially filed in March 2020 by Erin Aldrich, Londa Bevins and Jessica Johnson. The three accused former track coach John Rembao of sexually assaulting them between the late 90s and early 2000s while they were members of the school's track and field team....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS