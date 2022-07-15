Bob Dylan Accuser Gets Sanctions Warning In Sex Abuse Suit

By Rachel Scharf (July 15, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan federal judge overseeing allegations that Bob Dylan groomed and sexually abused a 12-year-old girl in 1965 urged the plaintiff's counsel Friday to "for the love of god" produce missing emails and text messages to the defense, saying further discovery violations would result in sanctions. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla held a teleconference after Dylan's attorneys alerted the court that not a single email or text message had been turned over by the document production deadline in the sexual assault lawsuit, which was brought against the singer-songwriter by a woman identified in court papers only as "J.C." One of...

