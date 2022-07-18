Biostatistician Tells Jury Pratt & Whitney Caused Cancers

By Carolina Bolado (July 18, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A biostatistician told Florida jurors Monday that radioactive waste from a former Pratt & Whitney rocket and aerospace testing site had contaminated a nearby Palm Beach County neighborhood and caused a cancer cluster in the area. In a federal court in West Palm Beach, Dr. Francesca Dominici, a biostatistician at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, testified that her conclusion of a causal link between contaminated dirt from the site and the cancer cluster was "one of the most certain conclusions I've ever made." She said her specialty is "connecting the dots," which included a statistical significance of pediatric...

