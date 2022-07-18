Lottery Fraudster Called Atty 'Prey' In Recording, Jury Hears

By Rachel Scharf (July 18, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Counsel for "Lottery Lawyer" Jason Kurland on Monday attacked the credibility of a former business partner's testimony in Kurland's $80 million fraud trial, pointing Brooklyn federal jurors to wiretaps where the cooperating witness called Kurland "prey" and suggested setting him up as a fall guy. Frangesco Russo returned to the stand in U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis' courtroom, where Kurland is battling criminal charges that he funneled millions of dollars from lottery-winner clients to merchant cash-advance companies he ran on the side with Russo and other Long Island associates. Russo — who has pled guilty to fraud, money laundering and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS