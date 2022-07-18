Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Holocaust Descendents Can Join Hungary Sovereignty Appeal

By Parker Quinlan (July 18, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Monday allowed a group of four Hungarian Jews to join an appeal after having their claims against the country over property seized during World War II cut on sovereign immunity grounds.

The group will now join other families pushing the D.C. Circuit to overturn claims by Hungary that it has sovereign immunity from the lawsuit, in which the families allege the Hungarian government actively worked with occupying Nazi forces to seize victims' property as they were taken to concentration camps.

The litigation seeks reparations from Hungary and its national railway for property stolen during the Holocaust and...

