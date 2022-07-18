NYC, State Agree On $8.5B Penn Station Overhaul Funding

By Nate Beck (July 18, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a framework on Monday to use payments from private developers to finance an $8.5 billion overhaul of Penn Station, the busiest rail hub in the country. The state plans to sell the rights to develop office and apartment towers around the station in exchange for payments that would fund more than $1 billion worth of street and sidewalk work, as well as half of the needed improvements to transit infrastructure. Developers would avoid taxes and instead make payments to fund work on Penn Station for a period of...

