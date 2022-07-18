'Varsity Blues' Verdict Based On Solid Legal Theory, Feds Say

By Chris Villani (July 18, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors argued Monday that the legal theory that led a jury to convict a former University of Southern California coach in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case is sound, as they sought to sway a skeptical judge that the school is a victim in the scheme. The government is trying to keep intact the jury's finding that former USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic conspired with scheme mastermind William "Rick" Singer to pass off unqualified students as recruits in exchange for bribes. But U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani flagged a potential issue for prosecutors during a recent post-trial hearing. The...

