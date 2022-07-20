Rare ERISA Trial Shows Judicial Scrutiny Vital In Claim Review

By Mark DeBofsky (July 20, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A federal judge from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued in June a stinging indictment of the disability benefit plan that covers both active and former football players who become permanently and totally disabled due to injuries sustained during their professional football playing careers. The opinion in Cloud v. Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan[1] begins with the following words: The curtain has been pulled back as to the inner workings of Defendant The Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan. And what lies behind it is far from pretty with respect to how it...

