Top Product Liability Cases Of 2022: Midyear Review

By Emily Field (July 19, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Major product liability cases so far in 2022 include a ruling in West Virginia against local governments seeking relief from drug distributors for the ravages of the opioid crisis and a historic settlement with gunmaker Remington to end claims brought by the families of Sandy Hook victims. Other cases include setbacks for Monsanto in appeals of multimillion-dollar jury verdicts in favor of plaintiffs who said the company's Roundup weedkiller caused their cancers. Here is Law360's list of top product liability cases so far in 2022. W.Va. Judge Issues First MDL Opioid Trial Ruling On the Fourth of July, the West Virginia...

