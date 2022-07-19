JPMorgan Wants Quick Win In $162M Tesla Stock Warrant Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (July 19, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has urged a New York federal court to give it a quick win in its suit claiming Tesla Inc. owes it $162 million for stock warrants, arguing the court has everything it needs to enter judgment in its favor. JPMorgan argued in a Monday memorandum supporting its motion for judgment on the pleadings that Tesla failed to state any reasons why the methodology the bank used in adjusting the strike price for warrant transactions with the electric car-maker was wrong. Tesla responded with its own memo Monday, urging the court to deny the bank's motion. Per JPMorgan's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS