Wynn Resorts Investors Seek Class Cert. In Suit Over Ex-CEO

By Katryna Perera (July 19, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Wynn Resorts shareholders asked a Nevada federal judge on Monday for class certification in their suit alleging the hotel chain and its current and former top brass covered up ex-CEO Steve Wynn's sexual misconduct and caused a stock drop. The proposed class filed a motion stating the case is "well-suited" for certification. Shareholders are hoping certification will be granted for a class consisting of all individuals and entities that purchased or acquired Wynn Resorts securities between March 28, 2016, and Feb. 12, 2018. The shareholders also asked the judge to appoint plaintiffs John and JoAnn Ferris and Jeffrey...

