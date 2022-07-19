Carnival Hit With $10.2M Verdict Over Employee Sex Assault

By Mike Curley (July 19, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury awarded $10.2 million Tuesday to a woman who alleged that a Carnival Corp. employee imprisoned and sexually assaulted her during a cruise, finding that the evidence showed the worker did assault her and cause damages. However, the jury did not find Carnival negligent or that the crew member had intentionally inflicted emotional distress on the plaintiff, according to the verdict form. The jury awarded $3,000 for past medical expenses and $240,000 for future medical and psychological expenses, $6 million for past pain and suffering and $4 million for future pain and suffering at the close of a...

