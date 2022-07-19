Boxing Promoter No-Shows For Ponzi Scheme Trial

By Kelcey Caulder (July 19, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A boxing promoter accused of helping a reality television personality who starred in "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" run a Ponzi scheme and fraudulently secure a Paycheck Protection Program loan failed to appear in court on Tuesday, the day of his criminal trial. U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen said the whereabouts of Daniel Eric Jay, who was charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and bank fraud for his role in the scheme, have been unknown since June, when an arrest warrant was issued for his refusal to comply with his bond. The judge said he would reschedule Jay's trial. "As Mr....

