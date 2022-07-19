Brain Tumor Doc Says Pratt & Whitney Didn't Cause Cancers

By Carolina Bolado (July 19, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A specialist in brain tumor research told jurors on Tuesday that the pediatric cancers cases in a Palm Beach County neighborhood are "inconsistent with a common cause" and are unlikely to have been caused by radioactive waste from a former Pratt & Whitney rocket and aerospace testing site. In a federal court in West Palm Beach, Dr. Duane Mitchell, a professor at the University of Florida and the co-director of the Preston Wells Center for Brain Tumor Therapy at UF Health, said cancerous brain tumors haven't been linked to environmental exposure like that described in the case. Extensive research into the fallout...

