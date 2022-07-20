Google Antitrust Judge Jumps Into Rare 'Hot Tub' Hearing

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 19, 2022, 11:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge peppered economic experts with questions Tuesday during a rare "hot tub" hearing over a proposed antitrust class action for potentially 90 million consumers accusing Google of unlawfully blocking competition to its Google Play app store and levying excessive fees on developers that were passed on to consumers. U.S. District Judge James Donato told the experts for Google and the consumers that he wanted them to debate the method the plaintiffs say can be used uniformly to show that if Google had not acted anti-competitively, the fees would have been lower for app developers. The judge also said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS