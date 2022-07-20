FTC Says It Didn't 'Clear' Meta Deals And Has No Docs To Give

By Bryan Koenig (July 20, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has told a federal judge that Meta has no grounds for seeking nearly decade-old staff documents discussing the company's WhatsApp and Instagram purchases because they don't represent approval for those deals and contain no facts material to the commission's current effort to unwind those transactions. Noting that the commission does not proactively "approve" mergers but rather acts only to challenge transactions believed to violate competition law, that FTC said Tuesday in a brief opposing Meta's request for the documents that the company wrongly characterizes the years-old FTC staff work product on earlier examinations of those 2012 and 2014 deals as agency...

