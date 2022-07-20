Stephen King To Take The Stand In DOJ Publisher Merger Suit

By Lauren Berg (July 20, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told a D.C. federal judge that it plans to call legendary scribe Stephen King to testify at trial next month in the federal government's challenge to Penguin Random House LLC's $2.18 billion bid to buy Simon & Schuster. Stephen King, the author behind such dark novels as "The Stand," "The Shining" and "Mr. Mercedes," will testify about his experiences in selling books and how the publishers' proposed merger could affect the market for "anticipated top-selling books," according to the schedule of witnesses for the federal government filed Friday. "Mr. King, an author, is expected to testify...

