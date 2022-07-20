Albright Agrees To Send Redfin Patent Suit To Calif.

By Lauren Berg (July 20, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright on Wednesday agreed to ship to the Golden State a software company's lawsuit accusing Redfin Corp. of infringing several of its patents related to location-aware search engines for mobile apps. Judge Albright granted Redfin's bid to transfer Smarter Agent LLC's case to the Northern District of California after finding that the Seattle-based real estate company's app development headquarters are in San Francisco, meaning most of the relevant documentary evidence is in the Bay Area, as are most of the relevant witnesses, according to the 16-page order. Redfin said its accused apps were developed...

