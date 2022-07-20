Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Albright Agrees To Send Redfin Patent Suit To Calif.

By Lauren Berg (July 20, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright on Wednesday agreed to ship to the Golden State a software company's lawsuit accusing Redfin Corp. of infringing several of its patents related to location-aware search engines for mobile apps.

Judge Albright granted Redfin's bid to transfer Smarter Agent LLC's case to the Northern District of California after finding that the Seattle-based real estate company's app development headquarters are in San Francisco, meaning most of the relevant documentary evidence is in the Bay Area, as are most of the relevant witnesses, according to the 16-page order.

Redfin said its accused apps were developed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!