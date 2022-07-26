Examining Equitable Mootness After High Court Ch. 11 Denial

By Daniel Lowenthal (July 26, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court recently denied a cert petition where the petitioner wanted the controversial doctrine of equitable mootness ruled unconstitutional, in KK-PB Financial LLC v. 160 Royal Palm LLC.[1] The court's June refusal to take the case means the doctrine remains valid and, in certain situations, appellate courts will continue to refuse to hear appeals of bankruptcy court orders. The primary beneficiaries of the ruling will be Chapter 11 debtors. When the doctrine is applied, confirmation orders approving their plans of reorganization or liquidation will stand without appellate review. And, no doubt, the continued use of the doctrine will cause...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS