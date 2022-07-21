Investors Reach $11.5M Settlement With Akazoo Auditor

By Sarah Jarvis (July 21, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors in digital music streaming service Akazoo has said it reached an $11.5 million global settlement with the company's auditor, Crowe UK LLP, over claims it deceived investors and enabled Akazoo's alleged fraud. The proposed class Wednesday moved for preliminary approval of a deal in which Crowe would pay $1.61 million to resolve the proposed class case in the Eastern District of New York and $9.89 million to resolve claims in an investor case brought in the Northern District of Georgia. The proposed class specified that the Georgia case will have its own settlement agreement, which hadn't...

