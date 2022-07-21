Barstool CEO's Atty Tells Judge Insider Pushed Lies For Profit

By Chris Villani (July 21, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Barstool Sports' founder told a judge in a Boston federal courtroom Thursday that Business Insider defamed his client when it published two stories accusing him of sexual assault, while a lawyer for the publication said the statements at issue could not be proven false. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV heard an hour of sparring over whether two critical articles published in November and December contained libelous statements about David Portnoy, whose popular sports and pop culture blog Barstool is a half-billion-dollar business. Elizabeth McNamara of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, representing Insider Inc., said the allegations about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS