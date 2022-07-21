Bob Dylan Accuser Fires Lawyers

By Ryan Boysen (July 21, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit claiming Bob Dylan sexually abused a 12-year-old girl in 1965 has hit a snag after the accuser's attorneys abruptly withdrew just ahead of several major discovery deadlines, prompting Dylan's counsel to say the sudden departure "appears designed to evade" those deadlines and a New York federal judge's earlier "threat of sanctions" if they were not met. In a brief, single-sentence letter on Tuesday to U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, solo practitioner Daniel W. Isaacs said he and his co-counsel, Peter J. Gleason of Levine & Gilbert, "have been discharged by the plaintiff," a woman identified only as "J.C."...

