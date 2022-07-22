No Bail For Ex-NY County Exec Fighting Kickback Conviction

By Hayley Fowler (July 22, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The former top elected official for Nassau County, New York, and his wife can't stave off prison while they appeal convictions stemming from a bribery and kickback scheme, a federal judge has said, finding neither had shown a likelihood of overturning the verdicts. U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrak for the Eastern District of New York on Wednesday rejected separate motions for bond pending appeal by former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda Mangano. While the judge determined the Manganos were "unlikely to flee, pose no danger to the community" and hadn't filed appeals seeking a delay, she...

