Biden Climate Emergency Plans Face High Court Hurdle

By Keith Goldberg (July 22, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Pressure is building on President Joe Biden to declare a national climate change emergency, but attempts to transform that decree into policy will face legal fights from challengers emboldened by a U.S. Supreme Court that's recently taken steps to curb broad executive branch power. Declaring climate change a national emergency — which Biden is considering after clean energy-laden budget reconciliation legislation stalled in Congress — would unlock a host of potential actions his administration could take under several federal laws to push clean energy development and reduce fossil fuel production. Dozens of congressional Democrats have signed on to letters in recent days urging...

