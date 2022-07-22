EB-5 Regional Center Says USCIS Mandate Flouts Reform Law

By Grace Dixon (July 22, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- An immigrant investment center told a California federal court that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' mandate that all EB-5 regional centers must be reauthorized misunderstood Congress' intent when it reformed the EB-5 system earlier this year. An immigrant investment center says that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' mandate that all EB-5 regional centers must be reauthorized misunderstood Congress' intent when it reformed the EB-5 system earlier this year. (AP Photo/Matt York) Behring Regional Center LLC pushed for summary judgment on Thursday, less than a month after U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria deemed the agency's mandate "almost certainly legal error" and ordered...

