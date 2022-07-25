Ex-Avco Atty Must Face Switching Sides Suit, 3rd Circ. Says

By Rachel Rippetoe (July 25, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit found that a lower court erred when it ruled that an engine manufacturer and division of Avco Corp. is not owed any compensation from its former lawyer after she represented a client adversarial to the manufacturer. Attorney Veronica Saltz Turner, who for more than a decade worked to defend Avco division Lycoming Engines, could owe the company her profits from a case in 2020 in which she represented plaintiffs in a lawsuit involving a plane with a Lycoming engine, the Third Circuit found, upending a Pennsylvania federal judge's ruling in August 2021. "The District Court reached only the...

