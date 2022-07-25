5th Circ. Axes Continental's Bid To Revive Antitrust Row

By Bryan Koenig (July 25, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel summarily refused Friday to rethink its second decision finding that auto parts supplier Continental AG lacked standing to bring antitrust claims against Nokia and other cellular IP owners. A month after taking the extraordinary step of pulling its original 14-page rejection of the Detroit-based arm of Continental AG's appeal that went even further than the district court, the panel flatly refused to reconsider the second decision that merely upheld the lower judge's findings. According to the one-paragraph ruling, the original panel treated the petition for rehearing by the entire court as a panel rehearing bid, which it rejected,...

