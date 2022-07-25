Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Benchmark-Rigging Suit Inks Additional $22.5M In Settlements

By Sarah Jarvis (July 25, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Investors accusing several major banks of plotting to fix interbank exchange rates have asked a New York federal court to give its initial OK to a deal that would allow Barclays PLC, Nex International Ltd., ICAP Europe Ltd. and TP ICAP Finance PLC to settle for a combined $22.5 million.

A group of representative plaintiffs including the California State Teachers' Retirement System said in a Friday memorandum supporting their motion for preliminary settlement approval that under their deals with the financial institutions, Barclays Bank PLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and Barclays PLC would pay $17.75 million; Nex and ICAP Europe would pay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!